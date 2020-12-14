Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.87% By .com

© . Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.87%



.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.87% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.42% or 5.00 points to trade at 118.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Lundbeck A/S (CSE:) added 3.66% or 7.2 points to end at 205.6 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was up 3.45% or 450 points to 13485 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were DSV (CSE:), which fell 0.10% or 1.0 points to trade at 980.0 at the close. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) added 0.12% or 0.5 points to end at 426.7 and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) was up 0.16% or 1.0 points to 610.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 85 to 55 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 3.45% or 450 to 13485.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.88% or 0.41 to $46.16 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 0.62% or 0.31 to hit $49.66 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract fell 0.76% or 14.05 to trade at $1829.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.23% to 6.1292, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4417.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 90.707.