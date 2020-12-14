Dedicated bus lane coming to Tobin Bridge, aiming to speed up commute

BOSTON (AP) — The Tobin Bridge is getting a dedicated bus lane to see if it helps ease crowding and speed up commutes, state transportation officials say.

The 1.1-mile southbound bus lane on the bridge is expected to open for use on Monday, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the state Transportation Department.

The dedicated all-day bus lane exclusive to Route 111 begins after the Everett Avenue on-ramp merge in Chelsea and extends across the bridge, ending just before the City Square Tunnel in Charlestown.

The pilot will be in place for one year with the bus lane’s performance analyzed for travel , operations, crowding, ridership and overall traffic safety.

The lane is part of the MBTA’s Rapid Response Bus Lane program, which has identified corridors that have seen some of the highest rates of bus ridership since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Route 111 has the third highest ridership in the MBTA bus system.