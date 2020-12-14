Dan Bailey had one of the worst kicking days in NFL history

Everybody has a bad day sometimes, but calling Dan Bailey’s efforts in Week 14 bad would be an understatement.

The Minnesota Vikings kicker had one of the worst kicking days in memory Sunday, and the statistics back that up. Bailey missed all three of his field goal attempts, from 36, 54, and 46 yards. To top things off, he was also wide left on his only extra point attempt of the day, meaning he missed all four of his kicks in a 26-14 loss.

If Bailey’s performance sounds historically bad, that’s because it was. Via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the last player to miss at least three field goals and an extra point was Washington’s John Aveni all the way back in 1961.

Kicking problems have long been an issue for the Vikings. Bailey seemed to have solved them last year, but after today, the veteran has missed six of his 18 field goal tries on the season. That’s just not good enough.