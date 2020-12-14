CSA’s interim board suspends acting CEO Kugandrie Govender

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) interim board has suspended Kugandrie Govender due to allegations of misconduct both while she was in the position of chief commercial officer of the organisation and in her current position as acting chief executive.

She will be replaced by chief financial officer Pholetsi Moseki with immediate effect, the organisation said in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Govender, who will now face a hearing on 28 January 2021, will have to answer for the following charges brought against her according to the statement:

Govender became CSA’s acting CEO following the resignation of Jacques Faull in August.

Read the full statement below:

The CSA Interim Board has delivered a notice of suspension and a disciplinary hearing to CSA’s acting-Chief Executive Officer, Ms Kugandrie Govender, earlier today.

This notice sets out allegations of misconduct by Ms Govender while in the position as Chief Commercial Officer of CSA and while Acting CEO. The hearing is to take place on 28 January 2021, when Ms Govender will be allowed to answer the charges which have been brought against her.

The charges against Ms Govender relate to, inter alia,

The role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019;

Various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA; and

The role which she played in the dismissal of Mr Clive Eksteen, which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Mr Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal.

Ms Govender has been suspended and will receive full pay until the matter is decided.

In ensuring that CSA remains fully functional during this , the Interim Board has arranged for the appointment of a capable person from an auditing firm to stand in the breach until early January 2021. The executive management team is being led by CSA Chief Financial Officer, Mr Pholetsi Moseki, with immediate effect.

He has agreed to take on this short-term role and we look forward to working with him. The Chair of the IB also addressed CSA staff this afternoon to allay any concerns they may have and to ensure them all of the IB’s support.

