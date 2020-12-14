COVID-19 health pass apps could help reopen businesses by showing if users are vaccinated but could also unfairly exclude people from travel and offices (Natasha Singer/New York Times)

Natasha Singer / New York Times:
COVID-19 health pass apps could help reopen businesses by showing if users are vaccinated but could also unfairly exclude people from travel and offices — Covid-19 health pass apps could help reopen businesses and restore the economy. They could also unfairly exclude people from travel and workplaces.
