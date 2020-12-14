Collingwood Eddie McGuire to step down at end of 2021

Collingwood Football Club president Eddie McGuire has announced he will step down from his role at the end of the 2021 season.

McGuire made the announcement he would be stepping down tonight at a club members forum.

The decision means the Collingwood president will depart after serving the club for a total of 23 years after taking over the position at the end of the 1998 season.

“Back in 1998 it was my time to stand up for our beloved Collingwood, instead of calling on others to do something for our club, they turned my way and I’m proud that I answered,” McGuire said.

“I have given everything I have to this position and now it is time for the club going forward, I will stand down at the end of next year and spend the rest of my time as president setting up a new era of Collingwood.

“I had planned to make this announcement at the end of the year but Covid put paid to many finally laid plans, in conjunction with the change in direction of my media life and the timing of my son’s schooling ending, the time was right and future strong for our club for me to make this call.”