Cody Simpson Scores ‘Personal Milestone’ by Securing Australian Olympic Swimming Trials

WENN/Instar

Miley Cyrus‘ ex Cody Simpson is on his way to becoming an Olympic swimmer after impressing with his butterfly.

The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer has secured a spot at next year’s (21) Australian Olympic trials.

He announced the big news on Instagram on Sunday, December 13, calling it a “personal milestone”.

“I have had the chance to experience so much as a musician from touring in arenas around the world, releasing top 10 albums, playing a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, travelling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more,” he wrote. “For years I had been fuelled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to my first love, the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be my year to have a crack at training again.”

“After only 5 months back in the water training with my incredible coach, I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next years Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly (sic).”

Cody’s mum, Angie, was among the first to respond to the news, writing: “So proud of you my boy.” Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger also commented, saying, “Sick !!” Meanwhile, musician Martin Garrix left multiple fire and heart emojis to show support to Cody.

It appears Cody threw himself into the water to follow his swimming passion after splitting from Cyrus over the summer. The couple dated for several months.