Chris Pratt Showers Katherine Schwarzenegger With Sweet Praises on 31st Birthday

WENN/FayesVision

In his loving tribute to his wife, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star includes a photo of the ‘Gift of Forgiveness’ author and their 4-month-old daughter Lyla Marie.

Chris Pratt could not help but gush over Katherine Schwarzenegger on her special day. When celebrating his wife’s 31st birthday, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor showered her with sweet praises through a heartfelt tribute that he shared on social media.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, December 13 to upload a collage of pictures of his wife, in addition to sharing a glimpse at their baby daughter Lyla Marie. “Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla,” he began his dedication post.

“You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership,” the Star-Lord depicter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise continued. He concluded the post by simply reinstating his love for her.

Hours after he put out the post, the “Avengers: Endgame” star received a response from his wife Katherine. “Awww I love you,” she raved, adding one heart emoji. Her fans followed in by sending out well wishes underneath her comment with one replying, “Happiest of Birthdays, Mrs. Prratt!” Another exclaimed, “happiest birthday to you!!!” A third simply stated, “Happy Birthday!!!”

Also commemorating Katherine’s birthday was her father Arnold Schwarzenegger via Instagram. Posting a black-and-white throwback photo of him and his daughter, he noted, “Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger! You are a bright light in my world and I am so proud of you. Watching you become a fantastic mother while continuing to be a force for good with your writing and work is one of my greatest joys. I love you!”

Katherine additionally received a loving birthday tribute from her mother Maria Shriver. “About this time 31 years ago, I was in labor with my first child. Katherine Eunice was born at 12:13am on December 13th. From the moment she arrived, she has been a gift from god. She is loving, smart, thoughtful, caring, wise, strong, and determined. Her heart is as huge as her laugh,” she wrote alongside a series of snaps.

Katherine and Chris tied the knot in June 2019. The married couple welcomed their first child together, Lyla, in August. He is also a father of 8-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.