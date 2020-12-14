Chris Harrison Teases “Contentious” Bachelorette: Men Tell All

The upcoming season finale of The Bachelorette sounds equally unnerving. Chris described it as “interesting,” referencing the notion that Tayshia and her suitors “are falling in love.”

“The big question is, are these guys willing to get down on one knee and propose?” the host explained. “That is what Tayshia is looking for out of this. She didn’t come to make friends. She didn’t come to find a boyfriend. But as you’ve seen in some of these breakdowns where she’s heartbroken, I don’t know if these guys are going to rise to the occasion. And that is the million-dollar question right now.”

Thankfully, there’s still plenty of lighthearted Bachelorette fun to come—it’ll just look the same as it has all season.

“There’s not as many crazy dates and I think people are going, ‘Wait, this is what we’re doing on Tayshia’s season still?'” Chris said while discussing the limitations the coronavirus pandemic placed on filming. “And it’s like, trust me, we had about 100 square yards we could use to shoot every date.”