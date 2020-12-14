Chris Harrison Says Bachelorette Ending Is “Tumultuous”

Since filming took place during the pandemic and was limited to the grounds of the La Quinta resort, hometown dates are going to be a little different this year. Families come to visit instead of having Tayshia visit them, and the men had to get creative.

“There is a uncomfortableness to these parents kind of sitting in our world and going, ‘What is happening? What is my son going through?’ and it is a foreign feeling, but also there is a kind of an intimacy and a depth you kind of get to and a vulnerability to it that was really interesting,” Chris said. “And it was fun to try and watch the men bring their hometown to Tayshia. They had to kind of try to create what it would be like and so it was pretty, it was, look, I hope we can go back to, you know, traveling around but for these couple of seasons, it’s kind of fun, it’s kind of interesting and different.”