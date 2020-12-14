China’s Economic Recovery Strengthens, Fueled by Export Boom By Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — China’s recovery gathered pace in November, supported by strong demand from home and abroad, putting the economy further ahead of its peers as the only major one likely to expand this year.

© Bloomberg. Employees work on the assembly line during a media tour of the Nio Inc. production facility in Hefei, Anhui province, China, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Nio is cementing its role as a challenger to Tesla Inc. in China’s premium electric-vehicle segment, with both companies benefiting as the coronavirus pandemic recedes in the country. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

