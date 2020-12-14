China says legal rights and interests of detained Bloomberg Chinese employee guaranteed By

BEIJING () – Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that the case of a Chinese national working for Bloomberg News being detained is under investigation, and that all legal rights and interests of the employee are guaranteed.
On Friday, the news agency and China’s foreign ministry said that authorities had detained Haze Fan, a Chinese citizen working for the Bloomberg News bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security.
