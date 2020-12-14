China restricts Australian coal imports amid ‘deteriorating relationship’ between Canberra and Beijing

The goal is ostensibly to “stabilise coal purchase prices”. China is also looking to cut down on its coal use in the push to reduce carbon emissions in coming decades.

However, Wang Yongzhong, director of the Institute of Energy Economy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, drew attention to the political overtones of the move.

“The relationship between China and Australia has been deteriorating and Australia is gradually losing the Chinese market,” he told the outlet.

“We reiterate that all terms of our free trade agreement and world trade obligations between Australia and China should be upheld and respected,” he said.