China plans set up of new disease control agency in COVID-19 aftermath

() – China is considering setting up a new disease control agency as part of its public health reforms in aftermath of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Caixin reported on Monday.
The government body will oversee work aimed at preventing future outbreaks and managing emerging ones, Caixin said, citing two government insiders and three high-level public health experts. https://
