‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Indicted On 7 New Child Sex Charges!!

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris has been indicted on new charges alleging that he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced underage teenage boys to send him lewd photographs and videos of themselves.

Harris has been held in a federal detention facility without bond since he was arrested on child pornography charges in September. He was refused bond — a judge citing that Harris could be a danger to the general public if he is released.

Harris was arrested and charged in September with one count of producing child pornography for allegedly soliciting nude photos from minors. Feds say that Harris had “multiple other victims who all describe near identical criminal conduct by Harris involving the sexual exploitation of minors.”

“This was made possible because our clients’ mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered,” the statement from attorneys Morgan Stewart and Sarah Klein, the attorneys of two of Harris’ alleged victims, who are also brothers, read.