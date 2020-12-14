Cheat Sheet: Why Shawn Mendes Apologized & Maren Morris Slammed CMA

“You have insane privilege. You’re, like, the poster child of white privilege and you had no idea.”

Those are the words Olivia Jade is telling herself. More than a year after the college admissions scandal imploded her life and sent both her parents to prison, she sat down for a no-holds-barred conversation on Red Table Talk. And we’ll be honest, this 30-minute episode is living rent free in our minds.

Allow us to recap: During the Facebook Watch interview, Lori Loughlin‘s daughter admitted she didn’t completely know what was happening during the college application process and that she’s never returned to USC’s campus. (“I shouldn’t have been there in the first place.”) Plus, she apologized for her cringey remarks about going to school to party and insisted she’s now committed to giving back to her community.

And while that’s great for her, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s mom and co-host Adrienne Banfield Norris wasn’t entirely buying it. Revealing she didn’t want to give the influencer a platform, Gam-Gam made sure Olivia Jade was fully aware of the bubble she lives in. “There is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis,” the 67 year old said, “When you come to the table with something like this, it’s like, child, please.”

“At the end of the day, you’re gonna be okay,” she added. “It just makes it very difficult right now, for me to care.”

And that’s the tea. Keep scrolling for everything else you need to know.