Celeb Reactions To Taylor Swift’s Evermore

“What a massive undertaking…”
As we all know, Taylor Swift recently released her surprise ninth studio album, Evermore, which is a sister album to Folklore. Everyone’s obsessed — including other celebs!
Here’s what some of her Evermore collaborators had to say:
1.
Aaron Dessner (of The National)
2.
Bon Iver
3.
HAIM
4.
And Jack Antonoff (of Bleachers)
And here’s what the rest of her celeb fans have said about the album:
5.
Halsey
6.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
7.
Hayley Williams
8.
Kristen Chenoweth
9.
Reese Witherspoon
10.
Kiernan Shipka
12.
Dolly Parton
15.
The Chicks
18.
Bailee Madison
21.
Adam Rippon
22.
Colton Haynes
23.
LPX (Lizzy Plapinger, lead vocalist of MS MR)
25.
Rachel Zegler
26.
Dionne Warwick
27.
And finally, Blake Lively
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!