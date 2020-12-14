Celeb Reactions To Taylor Swift’s Evermore

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

“What a massive undertaking…”

As we all know, Taylor Swift recently released her surprise ninth studio album, Evermore, which is a sister album to Folklore. Everyone’s obsessed — including other celebs!

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!

Here’s what some of her Evermore collaborators had to say:

1.

Aaron Dessner (of The National)

I hope you enjoy the songs of evermore as much as I do - a wilder continuation of what we started with folklore. I can't say enough about working with @taylorswift13 - the way she inspires simply by her incredible songcraft and kindness. It’s been the experience of a lifetime.

I hope you enjoy the songs of evermore as much as I do – a wilder continuation of what we started with folklore. I can’t say enough about working with @taylorswift13 – the way she inspires simply by her incredible songcraft and kindness. It’s been the experience of a lifetime.

2.

Bon Iver

Incredibly honored to collaborate further with @taylorswift13 on her newest album 'Evermore'. Big love as always to @aaron_dessner and everyone involved! Listen to the title track / enjoy the full album; available now everywhere. https://t.co/m3btViuMWe

Incredibly honored to collaborate further with @taylorswift13 on her newest album ‘Evermore’. Big love as always to @aaron_dessner and everyone involved!

Listen to the title track / enjoy the full album; available now everywhere. https://t.co/m3btViuMWe

3.

HAIM

Our dream of singing on a COUNTRY FOLK SONG with the one and only queen of storytelling, miss TAYLOR SWIFT is our second Hanukkah present to you! AND ITS A MURDER MYSTERYYYYYY. We think he did it...... @taylorswift13

Our dream of singing on a COUNTRY FOLK SONG with the one and only queen of storytelling, miss TAYLOR SWIFT is our second Hanukkah present to you! AND ITS A MURDER MYSTERYYYYYY. We think he did it…… @taylorswift13

4.

And Jack Antonoff (of Bleachers)

some things in life get old. making work with @taylorswift13 never does. its a wild journey and i could not love her words, music and they way she delivers it all more.

some things in life get old. making work with @taylorswift13 never does. its a wild journey and i could not love her words, music and they way she delivers it all more.

And here’s what the rest of her celeb fans have said about the album:

5.

Halsey

I just love @taylorswift13 for committing to bringing so much magic to a time in which she knows so many of her fans may be suffering. This is the least profitable era of music we’ve lived to see and she’s working very hard because it makes people happy. That’s really somethin’

I just love @taylorswift13 for committing to bringing so much magic to a time in which she knows so many of her fans may be suffering. This is the least profitable era of music we’ve lived to see and she’s working very hard because it makes people happy. That’s really somethin’

6.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Write this down. I think “‘tis the damn season” is my current favorite #evermore song. @taylorswift13

Write this down. I think “‘tis the damn season” is my current favorite #evermore song. @taylorswift13

7.

Hayley Williams

she's got so many incredible songs and her career speaks for itself but I am pretty sure 'evermore' is the fuckin coolest album Taylor's ever made

she’s got so many incredible songs and her career speaks for itself but I am pretty sure ‘evermore’ is the fuckin coolest album Taylor’s ever made

8.

Kristen Chenoweth

Ok. I’ve taken it in. I’m mind blown and mystified. This is a huge album, @taylorswift13. What a massive undertaking. Amazing. There’s nobody else like her. She’s so special... more #evermorealbum thoughts in this thread...

Ok. I’ve taken it in. I’m mind blown and mystified. This is a huge album, @taylorswift13. What a massive undertaking. Amazing. There’s nobody else like her. She’s so special… more #evermorealbum thoughts in this thread…

9.

Reese Witherspoon

If you need me today I’ll be in my room listening to @taylorswift13’s new #evermore album 🎶

If you need me today I’ll be in my room listening to @taylorswift13’s new #evermore album 🎶

10.

Kiernan Shipka

EVERMORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @taylorswift13

EVERMORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @taylorswift13

12.

Dolly Parton

@taylorswift13 You deserve all of the acclaim you've received as an incredible songwriter and woman in this industry ❤️ Congrats on your new album!

@taylorswift13 You deserve all of the acclaim you’ve received as an incredible songwriter and woman in this industry ❤️ Congrats on your new album!

15.

The Chicks

Sisters before misters. 💕 @taylorswift13 @HAIMtheband #goodbyeearl #nobodynocrime #evermorealbum

Sisters before misters. 💕 @taylorswift13 @HAIMtheband

#goodbyeearl #nobodynocrime #evermorealbum

18.

Bailee Madison

You guys keep asking what I’m claiming (is that what the cool kids say?) and I mean all of them cause it’s gonna be magic. But especially excited for: Tis’ the damn season, tolerate, no body no crime, cowboy like me, and long story short #Evermore

You guys keep asking what I’m claiming (is that what the cool kids say?) and I mean all of them cause it’s gonna be magic. But especially excited for: Tis’ the damn season, tolerate, no body no crime, cowboy like me, and long story short #Evermore

21.

Adam Rippon

Folklore has a SISTER 😭 I can tell 2020 has really put me through *it* because I almost cried from the THOUGHT of listening to new songs. Midnight can’t come fast enough. @taylorswift13!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Folklore has a SISTER 😭 I can tell 2020 has really put me through *it* because I almost cried from the THOUGHT of listening to new songs. Midnight can’t come fast enough. @taylorswift13!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

22.

Colton Haynes

Tay said she’ll never give us peace. If this isn’t a hoax...I’ll be in my cardigan watching my tears ricochet off my mirrorball which is what I’ve been doing since August. This is me trying so thx for keeping my brittle heart warm @taylorswift13 https://t.co/TKFaKf5eAa

Tay said she’ll never give us peace. If this isn’t a hoax…I’ll be in my cardigan watching my tears ricochet off my mirrorball which is what I’ve been doing since August. This is me trying so thx for keeping my brittle heart warm @taylorswift13 https://t.co/TKFaKf5eAa

23.

LPX (Lizzy Plapinger, lead vocalist of MS MR)

closure, marjorie, cowboy like me, dorothea, no body no crime are my fav Evermore selex 👌🏼

closure, marjorie, cowboy like me, dorothea, no body no crime are my fav Evermore selex 👌🏼

25.

Rachel Zegler

taylor swift, you have done it again!!! you have made me cry five times in the span of an hour

taylor swift, you have done it again!!! you have made me cry five times in the span of an hour

26.

Dionne Warwick

For those asking... I have always followed the career of @taylorswift13. As a singer from my era I try to keep up with your generation. Taylor handles the industry with poise and grace. Of course she has my support.

For those asking… I have always followed the career of @taylorswift13. As a singer from my era I try to keep up with your generation. Taylor handles the industry with poise and grace. Of course she has my support.

Dionne also confirmed she would be listening to the album, calling her house “a Swift house.”

27.

And finally, Blake Lively

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR