Cameron Green to make Test debut if fit

Cameron Green will make his Test debut against India in Adelaide on Thursday, provided he’s recovered from the concussion he suffered last week.

Australian coach Justin Langer confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for Green to become Australia’s 459th Test cricketer.

Green has two first-class centuries to his name this season, including one for Australia A against India, but suffered concussion after being struck by the ball when bowling at the SCG on Friday.

“If he’s passed fit he’ll definitely play,” Langer said.

“We’re just going through the concussion protocols. It was a very unusual incident that happened with him.

“I saw him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news on him.

“He’s earned the right for selection. If he’s fit and available, he’ll make his Test debut.”

Langer confirmed the opening batting positions remain up in the air, with a decision still 24 hours away.

Cameron Green of Australia A hits a six during day two of the three-day tour match against India. (Getty)

With David Warner and Will Pucovski both unavailable, and incumbent Joe Burns horribly out of form, selectors are yet to settle on their preferred combination.

Burns has scored just 62 runs in innings this summer and five runs in four innings for Australia A against India.

“I’ve been privately and publicly backing Joey the whole time, he’s a very good player, you don’t lose your talent overnight,” Langer said.

“He understands though that runs are the greatest currency and he’s been a bit light on.

“We’ll get eyes on him today, I’ll have a chat to him, and we’ll make a decision on who is going to open in the next day or so.”

Joe Burns leaves the SCG after being dismissed against India. (Getty)

Laner confirmed Marnus Labuschagne will stay at three and Steve Smith at four, which means the inclusion of Green is likely to see Matthew Wade open the batting for the first time in first-class cricket.

“He’s mentally tough, he’s got good footwork, he’s got the game for it, he can counter-attack like David Warner does,” Langer said.

“He can definitely do it, we’ve just got to work out the best make-up of our team is going to be.”

