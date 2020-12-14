Callie Brownson game-signed ball, on display at Hall of Fame

Cleveland’s tight ends did pretty well with Brownson on the sideline, reeling in a combined four receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Brownson is in her first season with the Browns after spending time as an intern with the Buffalo Bills. She also served as an offensive quality control coach at Dartmouth and began her NFL coaching career as an intern for the New York Jets.

Brownson made even more history when Cleveland played the Washington Football Team. The game featured a female coach on each sideline and a female official.