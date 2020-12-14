Callie Brownson game-signed ball, on display at Hall of Fame

On Nov. 29, Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson made waves by becoming the first woman to coach a position group in NFL history.
Brownson served as the Browns’ tight ends coach during a 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. The 31-year-old’s game-worn jacket and a signed football from that historic day are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cleveland’s tight ends did pretty well with Brownson on the sideline, reeling in a combined four receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown.
Brownson is in her first season with the Browns after spending time as an intern with the Buffalo Bills. She also served as an offensive quality control coach at Dartmouth and began her NFL coaching career as an intern for the New York Jets.
Brownson made even more history when Cleveland played the Washington Football Team. The game featured a female coach on each sideline and a female official.
