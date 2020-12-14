California regulators fine Uber $59M for failing to give info on sexual assault cases, will cancel license if Uber fails to pay and provide info within 30 days (Sean O'Kane/The Verge)

Sean O’Kane / The Verge:

California regulators fine Uber $59M for failing to give info on sexual assault cases, will cancel license if Uber fails to pay and provide info within 30 days  —  It has 30 days to pay — and answer — or risk suspension in California,nbsp; —  Uber has 30 days to pay a $59 million fine …

