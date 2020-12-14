Buccaneers vs. Vikings live stream: How to watch week 14 of NFL play from anywhere online

Both the Buccaneers and the Vikings are fighting for their playoff spots in week 14. On paper this is a fairly even matchup and should be close. Both teams are second in their divisions. The Vikings sit at 6-6 while the Bucs are 7-5 — meaning if the Vikings can pull out a win both would have the same record.

In terms of what is most likely to happen, Tampa Bay is the favorite pick by most and will likely be able to pull out the win. The Vikings are trending upwards while the Bucs are holding steady, if not trending down slightly. Both teams have been shaky at times, but Tampa Bay has Tom Brady who is really hard to bet against no matter what happened the week prior.

Kirk Cousins will need to be on his game and take advantage against the Bucs defense. In each of their losses Tampa Bay’s defense has just been crushed. The performance on that side of the ball will likely be a telling sign early in the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Where and when?

The Bucs take on the Vikings on December 13 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Buccaneers and Vikings game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.