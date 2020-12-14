Bruce Buffer hired to end relationship

Iconic UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer has found himself in a viral video after a Cameo surfaced on social media of the octagon presenter helping someone on the internet end their relationship.

Cameo, which is an American video-sharing website, has long been a popular destination for members of the public with the site allowing celebrities to send personalised video messages to fans. Cameo currently has more than 30,000 celebrities available.

Fans will typically get their nominated celebrity to send well wishes, but this time someone on the internet has requested the help of Buffer to break up with their partner.

Buffer, who’s available on Cameo for a price of $300USD (AUD$397), used his famous “It’s time” phrase which he announces before every UFC main event fight, to inform someone named Kaylee that their partner wanted to end their relationship.

“It’s time for Kaylee to move on,” Buffer says in his iconic voice.

