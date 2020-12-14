Browns vs. Ravens live score, updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’ game

The last time the Ravens and Browns faced off, Baltimore embarassed Cleveland 38-6 in the teams’ season opener. Things are looking very different heading into their “Monday Night Football” game in Week 14.

The Browns (9-3) are the wild-card leaders in the AFC and a victory would move them to one game back of the North-leading Steelers, with a home game scheduled against Pittsburgh to close the regular season in Week 17. Cleveland might be peaking at just the right time; it’s coming off its best game of the season, a 41-35 win over the Titans in which Baker Mayfield threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns and the defense held Derrick Henry to 60 yards rushing.

The Ravens (7-5) find themselves on the outside looking in, half a game behind the Dolphins for the last AFC wild-card berth. A win would give them same record as Miami, although the Dolphins would have the tiebreaker with a better conference record. Baltimore ended a three-game losing streak with a win over the Cowboys last week. It was Lamar Jackson’s first game after being activated from the COVID-19 reserve list, and the reigning NFL MVP ran for 94 yards, which Baltimore hopes is a good sign heading into Monday’s game.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Browns vs. Ravens on “Monday Night Football.” Follow for complete results from the NFL Week 14 game.

MORE: Watch Browns-Ravens live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Browns vs. Ravens live score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Browns 0 — — — — Ravens 0 — — — —

Browns vs. Ravens updates, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

8:15 p.m. — Ravens win the toss. They defer and the Browns will receive the opening kickoff.

Browns vs. Ravens start time

Date: Monday, Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 14 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV