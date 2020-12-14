Brisbane Heat’s Chris Lynn, Dan Lawrence caught up in COVID-19 breach

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn has been caught up in a COVID-19 breach ahead of his side’s match with the Sydney Thunder tonight.

Lynn and teammate Dan Lawrence, who was also involved, were granted permission to play in tonight’s Manuka Oval clash, but they are needing to maintain a physical distance from players and match officials after they came into contact with members of the public on Saturday.

With eight clubs travelling all over the country for games scheduled almost every day, BBL players are under strict biosecurity protocols implemented by Cricket Australia.

CA’s head of security and integrity Sean Carroll said despite the low rate of infection in Australia, it was important all players continued to follow the strict guidelines.

“It is important we maintain the integrity of the bio-secure hub to ensure the safety of the public, players, staff and officials and minimise issues associated with travel between state borders during the tournament,” Carroll said.

“While we are fortunate to live in a country with a low rate of infection compared with many other parts of the world, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and, as we’ve seen on a number of occasions in Australia, COVID-19 breakouts and border closures remain a genuine risk.

“We are always monitoring the public-health situation and attempting to strike the appropriate bio-security balance between keeping everyone safe on both sides of the hub and providing as much freedom as possible for those within it.

“We appreciate that this has been a challenging year for everyone, but we must insist on our bio-security measures being respected and followed so as not to jeopardise public health and safety or the viability of the tournament.”

Both players did return negative tests for COVID-19.

However, Australian cricket great Mark Waugh urged CA to implement “consistency” after he had recently witnessed the Australian team at a pub in Canberra.

“Can we get some consistency, please, in the rules around these breaches?” Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

“While I was down in Canberra during the internationals, the Australian team were out at the pub across the road having dinner.

“What’s the difference between that and what’s going on here? I don’t understand.”

