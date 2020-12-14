Brees had ‘significant pain’ last week; status unknown vs. Chiefs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hasn’t played since he suffered serious rib and lung injuries during the 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15 and has missed four consecutive games.

Head coach Sean Payton wasn’t ready to comment on Brees’ status for this coming Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs while speaking on the “Huddle & Flow” podcast that will be released on Tuesday.

“I don’t know. I haven’t talked to the docs yet,” Payton explained, according to Nick Shook of the league’s official website. “This would be a goal week for him, realistically. And yet I know last week he was still having significant pain.”

Taysom Hill helped the Saints win three straight games playing under center during Brees’ absence and then threw two touchdown passes while attempting to guide the Saints to a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles after New Orleans entered halftime trailing 17-0 on Sunday afternoon.

“When you start winning, three in a row, six in a row, eight, 10 in a row, in a row, it’s pretty normal to be the head coach and look at each week and be like, man, this better not be that game,” Payton said of his team’s slow start against Philadelphia. “It took us until the second half until we got at least a sense of urgency. Look, it wasn’t enough. That’s on me.

“It’s always hard when it’s on you because it just sits in your gut where there are certain signs during the week. And I told them after the game, I said, ‘Look, we can lose this one game and it counts as one loss. But if we don’t learn from just a handful of mistakes made in this game, then it will hurt us in a bigger game, a game that’s not even scheduled yet.'”