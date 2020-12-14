Binance introduces farming of Chiliz PSG and JUV tokens on Launchpool By Cointelegraph

Binance introduces farming of Chiliz PSG and JUV tokens on Launchpool
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced a strategic partnership with sports and entertainment fan-token issuer Chiliz.
In a Dec. 14 post, the exchange announced that, as the first milestone of this partnership, Chiliz fan-tokens for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Juventus (JUV) football clubs would be the latest featured on its Launchpool platform.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.