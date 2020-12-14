Binance introduces farming of Chiliz PSG and JUV tokens on Launchpool By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced a strategic partnership with sports and entertainment fan-token issuer Chiliz.

In a Dec. 14 post, the exchange announced that, as the first milestone of this partnership, Chiliz fan-tokens for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Juventus (JUV) football clubs would be the latest featured on its Launchpool platform.