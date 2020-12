Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a rather disrespectful pregame warmup routine. On Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills didn’t take too kindly to it.

Smith-Schuster has a large presence on social media, especially on the video-sharing app “TikTok.” Before every Steelers away game, the 24-year-old dances on the opposing team’s logo. This time, the Bills watched on as their Buffalo became a victim of Smith-Schuster’s antics.