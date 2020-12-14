Bicycling Surges in Manila Amid Covid-19 Lockdowns

MANILA — Nikko Flores bought his first bicycle with borrowed money when public transit was restricted in the Philippine capital because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The secondhand mountain bike cost nearly half a month’s salary, but it proved essential for getting across metro Manila, a sprawling urban area with nearly 14 million residents and notorious traffic jams.

Now, Mr. Flores, 23, sees cycling not only as a logistical convenience, but also as a means of personal liberation.

“You just want to go farther and farther away,” he said on a recent morning after working a graveyard shift as a security guard at a Manila condominium. “It’s really fun, like you’ve unlocked something overwhelming.”