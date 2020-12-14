Better Coverage, Faster Speeds, One Pod, Shaw’s Home WiFi Experience Gets Even Better With the Launch of New Fibre+ WiFi Pods Across Western Canada Shaw’s next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod gives customers more consistent WiFi coverage that shines in every nook and cranny of their home

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the launch of a faster, further-reaching Fibre+ WiFi Pod across its Western Canadian footprint that offers Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers more consistent WiFi coverage throughout their home by reducing WiFi dead spots.

The next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod is faster than the original — and, with more range, creates a whole-home mesh network that offers the average home seamless connectivity with a single Pod instead of three.

“The launch of next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pods marks the latest way that Shaw is making superior home connectivity products available to customers. Working with the Shaw Gateway modem, our new Pod provides better in-home WiFi coverage in those hard-to-reach places,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. “It means our customers can continue to enjoy ultrafast connectivity — whether they’re streaming videos in the basement, gaming in the family room, or hosting a videoconference meeting in the office.”

Similar to the first-generation devices, the new Fibre+ WiFi Pod works as an extension of the Shaw Gateway modem to deliver WiFi to all corners of the home, including places where it is difficult to get coverage because of signal-blocking building materials or home design. Unlike some third-party WiFi repeaters, Shaw customers connect to their same home Shaw network (SSID) as they normally would regardless of where they are in the house.

To create a better experience, the next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod comes with a tri-band WiFi radio that is capable of delivering high speeds to more connected devices, as well as two ethernet ports that allow customers to hardwire devices to their Pod, if needed.

The Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pod is easy to install in an indoor electrical outlet with no technician needed. Customers will receive a self-connect kit with simple instructions on how to activate their Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pod using the Shaw Home app. The Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pod comes online within seconds of installation and the network optimizes itself for maximum performance.

Shaw’s next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod is available today for Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers in B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The new-and-improved Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pod was made available to customers in Manitoba and Ontario in September 2020.

Fibre+ WiFi Pods are available to new and existing customers who want to upgrade at a rental cost of $10 per month for the first device.

Customers who live in larger homes can rent additional Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pods for $5 per device. Alternatively, customers can purchase a Fibre+ WiFi Pod starting at $199 plus taxes.

Customers can find additional pricing and service details, as well as order online, by visiting Shaw.ca/Pods.

The introduction of advanced Shaw Fibre+ WiFi Pods is another way Shaw continues to meet the needs of today’s increasingly connected homes.

In November, Shaw launched its fastest internet tier, Fibre+ Gig 1.5, and it continues to offer gigabit download speeds to more than 99 per cent of its customers in its Western Canadian footprint.

Shaw is Western Canada’s leader in gig speed internet, with ultrafast gigabit download speeds available to a million more homes than TELUS.

Shaw has invested more than $32 billion over the last eight years to build, upgrade and expand its Fast LTE and Fibre+ networks and services.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S,amp;P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

[email protected]