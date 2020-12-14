Best of CES 2021 call for entries



The annual techfest called CES is fast approaching, but this year it’ll be nothing like the past: For 2021, the show will be held virtually in January, powered by Teams and Microsoft’s collaboration software. That means no show floor to explore, no booths filled with OLED screens to gawk at, and no late nights roaming the casinos and bars on the Las Vegas strip. But there will still be hundreds, or even thousands, of companies showing off countless new products and innovations – and as always, will sort through them, picking the best of the best for our acclaimed Top Tech of CES Awards.