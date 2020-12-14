Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15

If you’re looking for someone in our top Week 15 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds who can save your season or lead you to an upset in the second round of your fantasy playoffs, you’re probably not going find him (unless you really believe in Jalen Hurts as an impact QB). Dolphins RBs DeAndre Washington and Lynn Bowden are interesting, and several WRs, including Keke Coutee, Nelson Agholor, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Russell Gage, and Emmanuel Sanders, can work as WR3s or flexes in the coming weeks, but there weren’t many big injuries that led to obvious pickups this week (so far).

Of course, fantasy owners are getting used to late-week waiver pickups being just as valuable as traditional early-week adds. As injury situations become clearer and players are placed on the COVID list, new starters can emerge at any time. Obviously, we can’t predict all those occurrences, so our full free agent list is comprised mostly of potential streamers at QB, WR, TE, and D/ST for Week 15, as well as a few potential “boom-or-bust” stashes who could be in play the next two weeks depending on what you need at the flex spot. The streaming options can be found at the end of this list.

There’s no obvious pickup worth a high waiver claim this week, but with just two weeks left in most fantasy seasons, there’s no reason to hold back. If you need a player, go get him. If you’re worried about your opponent(s) getting a player, then beat them to the punch and play some defense. Having a higher claim heading into Week 16 could prove valuable, but if you won’t matter if you don’t make it there, so plan accordingly.

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.