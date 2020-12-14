Benign prostate hyperplasia treated with laser in new treatment

Men with benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), also called prostate enlargement, have a new treatment option available to them.

BPH is common in men as they age, with about half of men over 60 affected. Symptoms can include difficulties with urination and urinary infections.

Made in Italy, the 152-watt laser uses virtual basket technology – powerful, high-frequency energy to minimise trauma.

Urological Surgeon Dr Raji Kooner is first in Australia to use the technology, which can also be used on kidney stones.

“This new technology involves higher energy, so we can do the procedure more efficiently with hopefully less bleeding and quicker recovery,” Dr Kooner told .

“We can go up to the kidney and vaporise these stones, so we don’t have to do surgery for large stones. That’s another really big advance for patients.”

Medical advances mean treatment is less invasive, safer and less likely to have complications or side-effects than it was in the past.

“They’ll certainly have a better flow, they won’t have to get up as much at night, they’ll have much less urgency, they can spend with their children or grandchildren, go on long road trips,” Dr Kooner said.

John Currie, 62, has benign prostate hyperplasia. His father died of prostate cancer, so he doesn’t take his health for granted.

“At the first sign of any issue, in that region on the body, it was beholden on me to make sure I did something in the best possible way, hence why I’ve ended up here,” he said.

He’s the first patient in the southern hemisphere to have the procedure, performed by Dr Kooner.