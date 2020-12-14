Awful games that players like more than Cyberpunk 2077

Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition, which is a questionable re-release of the trashy classic Night Trap for PC, Switch and PS4, has a Metacritic user score of 4.9. Averaging Cyberpunk 2077‘s three user scores and rounding up grants it a cumulative 4.6. Therefore, players like Night Trap more than Cyberpunk 2077.

The majority of Night Trap consists of live action cutscenes, in which players witness a sleepover plagued by murderous vampiric invaders. It is most famous, however, for being the subject of a congressional hearing over the effects of violence in video games. Because of both its legal notoriety and its campy aesthetics, Night Trap is not mere trash but cult classic trash.

Comparing Cyberpunk 2077 and Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition is a study in expectations. Player reception to Cyberpunk 2077 — which professional reviewers, according to Metacritic, agreed is a great game at its best — is due to the game not living up to player’s hopes. On the other hand, Night Trap promises little, so assessments of its quality are implicitly softened by players knowing what they’re in for, and getting exactly that.