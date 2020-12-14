Avan Jogia Doesn’t Remember Anything From Victorious

If you were a tween during the early 2010s, then you probably remember watching the hit Nickelodeon show Victorious.
Avan Jogia, who played Beck Oliver, recently took to TikTok to admit that he actually doesn’t remember a single storyline from the series.
However, he does remember going out partying every night.
He even went on to defend his fickle memory by saying “Life is long and weird.”
Of course, Victorious fans had something to say about it:
Some tried to remind him of the show’s super weird storylines and Avan kiiiiiiiiinda remembered:
Some compared the show to a fever dream…and Avan totally agreed:
And some even affirmed his jumbled up memory, for which he was grateful:
In conclusion, how bizarre!
Watch Avan’s whole TikTok here, and if you also can’t remember a single Victorious storyline, just know that Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!