Australia vs India, Haddin backs Burns for Adelaide opener

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has backed out-of-form opener Joe Burns to be selected for the Adelaide Day-Night Test against India.

The Queenslander has managed a meagre 62 runs across First Class appearances this summer, bringing the 21-Test batsman’s place in the national side under scrutiny.

With David Warner’s groin injury ruling him out for the first Test, Burns was thought to be a shoe-in alongside batting prodigy Will Pucovski.

However, a concussion to the youngster has now left Burns as the only legitimate opener available – and his performances at the crease have left much to be desired.

Joe Burns leaves the SCG after being dismissed against India. (Getty)

Despite falling for just a single run in his final hit-out with Australia-A on Sunday, Haddin is still backing the right-hander to keep his place on “gut feel” rather than his numbers.

“I am picking Joe Burns,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket’s Follow-On podcast.

“With the injury to David Warner I think you need some consistency at the top of the order. I know his form has been indifferent, but sometimes what can happen leading into a summer – for someone who has been in and out of the Test team like Joe Burns – is you can try too hard.

“Once he is named in that team, he has all the resources you have around the Australian cricket team. I imagine someone like Justin Langer would be great for him to bounce off being an opening batsman himself.

Joe Burns. (Getty) (Getty)

“You need a bit of consistency at the top of the order. If Warner was there I think Burns would have been in trouble. With no Warner being there, I think he will be OK.”

Haddin’s sentiments sit in stark contrast to Aussie cricket great Mark Taylor who suggested what Burns needed was time away from the game.

“I don’t think you can pick Joe for Adelaide,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“I was thinking back to the run of outs I had many years ago and trying to relate that to what Joe is going through. Everyone has it at some point of their career.

“The worry for Joe is that he’s now coming into a series with no form and no confidence. He’s just had two games against the Indians and made five runs.

“What he needs is a bit of a break, he doesn’t need to be going into a Test series against India.”