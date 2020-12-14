Attack in Niger Kills 28, and Boko Haram Is Blamed

NIAMEY, Niger — An attack attributed to an Islamist militant group killed 28 people and burned 800 homes in Niger’s Diffa region on Saturday, according to Nigerien and United Nations officials.

Members of the group, Boko Haram, have been waging attacks in the region around Lake Chad since 2009, leading some 250,000 people to flee, according to U.N. figures.

The latest attack targeted the village of Toumour, less than 12 miles from the border with Nigeria, over the weekend. the government said in a statement.

Describing the 28 deaths, a government spokesman, Abdourahamane Zakaria, said “10 were from gunshots, 14 by fire, four by drowning.” He said 100 people were wounded.