Apple updates Shazam with a new Apple Music-like design, web browser support in beta, and more, one month after saying Shazam has 200M MAUs (Benjamin Mayo/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Benjamin Mayo / :

Apple updates Shazam with a new Apple Music-like design, web browser support in beta, and more, one month after saying Shazam has 200M MAUs  —  Apple today overhauled the Shazam iOS app with a new look, modernizing the user interface and bringing the design language in line with recent UI updates to Apple Music.

