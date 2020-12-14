Apple updates Shazam with a new Apple Music-like design, web browser support in beta, and more, one month after saying Shazam has 200M MAUs (Benjamin Mayo/)

Benjamin Mayo / :
Apple updates Shazam with a new Apple Music-like design, web browser support in beta, and more, one month after saying Shazam has 200M MAUs — Apple today overhauled the Shazam iOS app with a new look, modernizing the user interface and bringing the design language in line with recent UI updates to Apple Music.
