Alicia Vikander Cast in ‘Irma Vep’ HBO Limited Series

Alicia Vikander‘s next role is one familiar to her: The actress will play a movie star in the HBO limited series Irma Vep.

The drama — written and directed by Olivier Assayas and executive-produced by Vikander — follows Mira (Vikander), who, disillusioned by her career (and a recent breakup), comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic Les Vampires. Mira in turn struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur. The series is loosely based on Assayas’ 1996 feature film of the same name.

Vikander is best known for her big-screen roles in Tomb Raider and Ex Machina.

* On Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9/8c, Showtime will open the doors to Shameless Hall of Shame, a six-episode series in which original scenes are juxtaposed with a retrospective look at each character’s journey — starting with Ian and Mickey.

* Good Morning America on Wednesday will air the first one-on-one interview with the first female VP Kamala Harris.

* Upon The Office‘s Peacock launch on Jan. 1, the streamer will make the first two seasons available to watch for free, while Seasons 3-9 will be available only to Peacock Premium subscribers.

* CBS has ordered to series Secret Celebrity Renovation, in which figures in sports, music and entertainment gift a person who helped guide them to success with a surprise home renovation. Eve, Wayne Brady, NBA All-Star Chris Paul and Hall of Fame NFL running back Emmitt Smith are among the celebs participating. Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner will serve as host, while the show’s design team is led by Jason Cameron (While You Were Out) and Sabrina Soto (Trading Spaces).

* Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient), Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) and Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) will star alongside Gary Oldman in Slow Horses, Apple TV+’s series adaptation of Mick Herron’s award-winning British espionage books.

* Amazon Prime has release a trailer for the comedy special Yearly Departed, debuting Thursday, Dec. 30:

