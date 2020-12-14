Aditya Seal Answers 10 Quick Questions For Filmfare



Tell us your experience of working on Indoo Ki Jawani?

The experience on Indoo ki Jawani has been very fantastic. It’s actually a character that I have never played before. It’s a character that I have never met in real life. And, so I couldn’t take any sort of reference. Samar is actually somebody who is non-judgemental. He gives people a fair chance to express who they truly are, his motto to life is to not judge a book by its cover. You, me or anybody definitely forms a random opinion about anyone that we might not even know the name of. We form opinions based on the kind of clothes they wear, what car they get out from, where they live, on their names. Samar is absolutely different, he is a global citizen, he does not associate himself with one country, one religion, it’s been an experience that I have never felt before, it’s been a study that I had never heard of, even filming it was so amazing, everyone was so prepared and so ready. We finished the filming in about like 30 days.

Your toughest and most memorable day on the sets of Indoo Ki Jawani

The toughest was the physical fight that I had with the co-actor. We had to keep it extremely real, just the way 2 random people on the streets would actually fight. So, we made sure we kept it that way. Pulling each other’s hair, we got hurt, we fell down, there were punches that actually hit each other. The most memorable would have been that Indoo as a character has been giving a very hard time to Samar. At one point, Samar has an outburst and he gives her a reality check. That’s when I felt it was the closest to me and very memorable to me.





How is Kiara Advani on set?

Kiara is fantastic. On and off set she is amazing. I’ll tell you about an incident. It happened when we were reading for our parts. And, I was doing something as I was working on some other project as I was 15-20 mins late to it. And, when I reached the office, she said were you working? I said yes. She said ‘Did you make money?’, she said ‘Oh, then it’s okay to be late, you don’t have to apologise.’ So, that was an ice breaker for both of us. And that was an unsaid thing between us but we knew the film would only work if both the characters do their best. We worked in tandem so beautifully that we didn’t even have to talk about it. It came out naturally.



What’s the one thing that you absolutely loved about your character in the film.

The fact that he is an absolutely non-judgemental person. You don’t meet such people in real life. As I said, I have no real reference of such a person in my life. That’s actually one thing that I will take back from my character.



If given an option to name three actresses from Bollywood you would right swipe on a dating app.

Given an option, Konkona Sen, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani.





What are your views about people wanting to find love through dating apps?

It’s not something that I would do. But, I have nothing against the people who do it. In fact, I know people who have found love through a dating app, have gotten married and are really really happy about it.





How has the reaction of the audience been to the film? What’s the feeling going on in your head on the day of the release?

I am actually waiting to know people’s reaction. The 15-20 people that I had taken out to watch the film, came out really really happy and that is the only thing that I have been concentrating about. I don’t care what numbers we have, even if 2 people watch it, they need to come out happy. And, I am too far away from Bombay right now, and there is a really bad network, so it’s actually good because otherwise, I’d be panicking for sure.



Your father passed away during the filming of the project, but you got back to work asap…

Yes, I got back to work as soon as I could. So, that was a choice that I made. I just couldn’t be home. I felt a lot of responsibility, suddenly. I grew up a lot before I wanted to. Few days into shooting, I realised I wanted to stop and take time to let all of it sink in. But, I didn’t have an option.Maybe, even if I had, I wouldn’t have taken it. It’s been tough, but yes coping up.



What is the one thing you’d like to tell every aspiring actor waiting to get his break in Bollywood?

One thing I would want to tell every aspiring actor, there is no shortcut to hard work. You have to go through it. The conception that I’ll become an actor because I don’t know anything else doesn’t work. There are too many people out there. Also, only if you enjoy the process, then do it. Not because of glamour or lifestyle. You gotta have the passion for it. And it goes not only for acting but every career option.