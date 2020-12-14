Actor Craig McLachlan found not guilty of all 13 indecent and common law assault charges

Actor Craig McLachlan has been found not guilty of allegations he indecently assaulted four women during the Melbourne stage production of the Rocky Horror Show .

Magistrate Belinda Wallington acquitted the actor of all 13 indecent and common law assault charges in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

McLachlan watched the verdicts being handed down on a video link from a Sydney office, with his partner Vanessa Scammell in the room.

Craig McLachlan arriving at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in 2019. (Joe Armao)

The actor, who starred as the leading man of the Rocky Horror Show, had earlier been charged with seven counts of indecent assault and six counts of assault against four female actors both and off stage, during the Melbourne run of the production in 2014.

McLachlan maintained his innocence throughout a contested hearing which began last year.

The magistrate told the court the four female complainants were “brave and honest witnesses” and did not consent to multiple incidents of inappropriate touching.

However, prosecutors did not meet the standard of proving the crimes had occurred.

Among the allegations were that McLachlan touched a woman near her genitals during a live show, ran his hand up the leg of a woman and other instances of kissing.

He told the court earlier this year pranks that went on behind-the-scenes of the production were sexual “in appearance” but “not in intent”, with kissing between performers commonplace in the entertainment industry.

McLachlan said performers kissing each other, including on the lips, was not out of the ordinary.

“It’s what we do. It’s what we’ve always done,” he said last month.

Magistrate Wallington today hit out at McLachlan, describing him as an egotistical and self-entitled man who either thought the women were consenting to the inappropriate and lewd behaviour, or that they would think it was funny.

The magistrate also took aim at McLachlan’s defence lawyer, Stuart Littlemore QC, for his line of questioning towards the complainants and what she said was a victim-blaming attitude towards the women.