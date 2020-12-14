Ace Family’s Austin McBroom Challenges Logan Paul and Bryce Hall To a Fight – No Joke!

Now we never said that Austin McBroom‘s whole beef with Jake and Logan Paul and Bryce Hall ever made sense but its gone into the territory or the weird now. It seems that former NBA player and Ace Family Patriarch is now challenging these 3 guys to a fight and it is simply not happening.

He keeps calling them out on his IG stories and they are simply not responding. Apparently he hinted that Bryce Hall had responded saying that “he wasn’t built for this” and let’s face it Bryce definitely is not built for this. He’s like what, 12? But Jake and Logan Paul are doing their best to be known as fighters. Jake actually won his match against Nate Robinson and Logan is actually slated to go up against Floyd Mayweather at some point.

Youtube – Austin McBroom makes some questionable choices

The fact that the latter fight got pushed through still amazes me and I’m honestly kind of tempted to watch it just to see Logan get slaughtered by Mayweather but I digress. Austin is kind of embarrassing himself at this point because neither Jake nor Logan Paul’s camp has responded to him.

The thing is his call-outs are pretty cringey too. In one now deleted IG story he showed himself training at home, throwing a few punches and then he turns to the camera and says, “I got enough kids, but I’ll make you my son.” like what kind of call out is that? He also keeps posting things like “come home to Daddy” which is just… Kinda verging on creepy.

So far there have not been any real response out of Jake or Logan’s camps. I’m guessing at this point there probably never will be because let’s face it they’re kind of both past the stage where they have to fight former NBA stars to get noticed.

Also Austin has never fought anybody so I don’t know why he’s trying to start ith these two. I’m not saying he couldn’t take at least one of them because we have seen him training but a home gym is way different from an actual ring.

There is also the possibility that he could choke and get knocked out anyway but I guess he’s willing to take that chance. However for now it looks like Jake and Logan are not, though, we’ll see. Stay tuned!!!

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.