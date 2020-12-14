AAVE, YFI and Elrond surge as Bitcoin price breaks above $19,300 By Cointelegraph

AAVE, YFI and Elrond surge as Bitcoin price breaks above $19,300
Over the weekend (BTC) price made a push back above the $19,000 level as traders showed up and provided enough volume to support the surge.
At the time of writing, BTC price breaking above a pennant but the $19,300 to $19,500 range continues to present significant resistance. According to Cointelegraph contributor, Rakesh Upadhyay:
