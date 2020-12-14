96-Year-Old Bob Barker Still Loves Watching ‘The Price Is Right’

Bob Barker has been retired for over a decade and is enjoying his free time. However, he has not forgotten his roots. He was the longtime host of the game show The Price is Right. Drew Carey took over when Bob retired in 2007. The 96-year-old says he still loves to tune in from time to time.

Reports show that Bob likes Drew and is still a big fan of the show. Bob lives in Hollywood and mainly stays at home. After two strokes and bad falls, he uses a wheelchair and has a full-time caretaker. Even so, Bob seems very happy with his life and looks back fondly on his career.





Bob Barker looks back on his incredible career and ‘The Price is Right’

He said, “We didn’t solve the world’s problems. But we hopefully helped you to forget your problems for just a while.” Bob began hosting the game show in 1972 and won 19 Emmys during his long career on television.

RELATED: Bob Barker: Fighter Pilot, Game Show Host, & Animal Rights Advocate

If you miss watching The Price is Right hosted by Bob, you’re in luck. Pluto TV has just added a channel with nostalgic episodes of the game show, all hosted by Bob. Pluto TV is a free streaming service that you can download.

It is great to hear that Bob is still doing okay out there! We miss him on The Price is Right. Let’s take a look back on an episode when Bob was still hosting the game show:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DypqO9TO97U