9 affordable gifts for the PlayStation lover in your life

The holidays are here and nothing says I love you like PlayStation merchandise. That’s the saying, right? Anyways, you’re probably on the lookout for some affordable gifts this holiday season, and PlayStation is always popular. While it’s near impossible to get your hands on a PS5 or any official PS5 accessories right now, there are plenty of related products you can get that’ll make the recipient just as happy… ok, I’m lying that they’ll be just as happy, but the point is these are some cool PlayStation gifts that won’t break the bank.



You can never go wrong with a PlayStation Store Gift Card. They start at $10 and go all the way up to $100 if you really want to spend the big bucks. Regardless, they’re the perfect gift when you don’t know what to get because the recipient can choose whatever they want from the store and you have the knowledge that you didn’t just give money. It’s the thought that counts. Getting socks for Christmas when we were younger was the worst. As an adult? It’s the best thing ever. I can’t tell you how many socks I’ve had to throw out over the years, and I’m sure you’re the same way. They just aren’t meant to last on carpets and rugs. Now you can represent your PlayStation pride with socks. $14 at Target Sony’s official charging station is sold out almost everywhere, and when it comes in-stock it sells out lightning fast. Luckily it’s not a complicated piece of tech, meaning there are plenty of third-party options out there. You can grab this charging station for just $20 and it’ll charge two DualSense controllers at once. $20 at Amazon Ghost of Tsushima was one of the most popular exclusives on PlayStation last year, so it makes sense that they made a Funko for its main character. Funko Pops are a great gift for just about anyone, young and old, and it’s definitely something a collector will love to have on their shelf. $17 at Amazon I happen to love wall art, and I’d bet a lot of others do too. If you’re tired of game posters and whatnot, maybe you just need a little artsy piece of the DualShock controller to brighten up your living room. This one is 8×10″ so it’ll fit in most frames and look great on your wall. $13 at Amazon Everyone uses water bottles, and if you don’t you’re lying. I’m currently rocking a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order one, but there are plenty of other video game-themed bottles out there like this metal PlayStation one. Best of all it’s unassuming and doesn’t stick out as something you’d immediately attribute to gaming. $26 at Amazon If you know someone who hasn’t played Ghost of Tsushima yet, they should rectify that immediately. It was one of the best games to come out this year and many think it’s one of the best games from the past few years. Follow samurai Jin Sakai as he saves his homeland from the Mongol invasion. Need a cheap headset? You can’t go wrong with Razer. It’s one of the best in the business and specializes in audio peripherals. The Razer Kraken X is one of its most comfortable lightweight headsets to date. Since it’s wired, it’s compatible with PlayStation, Xbox PC, mobile devices, and Nintendo Switch. $45 at Amazon

The best affordable gifts

I tried to find a mix of items below $50 for this list so that automatically excluded a lot of new games. Personally, I don’t think you can go wrong with a PlayStation Store Gift Card. I know it’s basic and boring, but it’s incredibly versatile. There are thousands of games, apps, and movies on the PlayStation Store to choose from, and you don’t need to go through the daunting process of making that choice. Just give a gift card and you’re good to go.

Other gifts to look out for