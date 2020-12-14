59-Year-Old George Clooney Really Wants To Be The Sexiest Man Alive Again!

George Clooney isn’t satisfied with being the sexiest man alive twice in his life. In fat, the handsome actor says he wouldn’t mind getting the title the third time around. George was honored by People Magazine both in 1999 and 2007. Here’s what he has to say.

In an interview with The Jess Cagle Show, George made his feelings known about wanting to be the sexiest man alive. In a video teaser that was shared this past week, Jess Cagle introduced the actor as as a “producer, director and star.” Clooney interjected: “And two-time ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’”

“Which is better, the Sexiest Man Alive or the two Oscars?” Cagle asked, to which Clooney answered with, “I mean, I think you know. I’m lobbying for a third one, no one’s ever won three.”

George Clooney Really Wants To Be The Sexiest Man Alive Again

Meanwhile, if there’s one person that is incredibly happy to be married to the sexiest man alive, it’s Amal Clooney. George recently said that life is certainly better with a wife by his side and that he hasn’t been as happy as he is now with Amal.

The handsome Hollywood actor opened up about his marriage during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. George Clooney has been promoting his new Netflix movie, The Midnight Sky.

“There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question,” Clooney said without hesitation. “It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.”

George also opened up about the couple’s two 3-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. “It is very fulfilling and something I wasn’t at all… didn’t see coming.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.