Your Monday Briefing

Germany locks down ahead of Christmas

Germans will begin a strict lockdown over Christmas, after weeks of milder restrictions on public life failed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the country had record numbers of new infections and deaths, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Sunday.

Nonessential stores, schools and hairdressers will be required to close starting Wednesday, and companies will be encouraged to offer employees an extended holiday break or allow them to work from home.

The number of people allowed to meet privately — including over Christmas — will also be further tightened. New Year’s celebrations outdoors will be all but prohibited, as public gatherings and the sale of fireworks will be banned.

Quote: “All of this will impact the holidays, we know that. But we have been forced to take action, and that is what we are doing now,” Ms. Merkel said at a news conference announcing the measures, which will remain in place through Jan. 10.