Your Monday Briefing

The U.S. vaccine rollout begins

The most ambitious vaccination campaign in U.S. history is set to kick off this week after drug regulators approved a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The rollout comes as the U.S. coronavirus death toll approaches 300,000.

The vaccine’s arrival in the U.S. — the country with by far the biggest coronavirus caseload — is happening amid fears that Americans will continue to crowd together indoors over the holiday season and fuel the surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Shipments of doses traveled by plane and guarded truck over the weekend to designated locations, mostly hospitals, in all 50 states. The first injections will start to be given no later than Monday to high-risk health care workers.

Britain began inoculations last week; Canada will also deliver its first shots this week. Here’s a look at how their health care systems are tackling the effort.