Verge, XVG price get a helping hand as Visa and MasterCard cut off Pornhub By Cointelegraph

Verge, XVG price get a helping hand as Visa and MasterCard cut off Pornhub

Verge (XVG), the cryptocurrency now infamous for its links to the porn industry, is on the up again — thanks to a classic fiat money scandal.

As adult entertainment giant Pornhub confirmed this week, payment providers Visa (NYSE:) and MasterCard are no longer servicing its payments, leaving only cryptocurrency for its roughly 120 million daily visitors.

Verge (XVG) sentiment vs. price 1-week chart. Source: TheTIE