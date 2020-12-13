US Records World’s Highest Daily Death Toll from COVID-19

The United States has recorded its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19.

The Johns Hopkins University count showed on Wednesday that 3,054 more people died from the new coronavirus in hours.

The figure surpassed the previous dismal record of 2,769 set in early May and is now the highest single-day death toll in the world.

The country is the most affected worldwide with more than 289,000 deaths and more than 15.3 million confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past two weeks, the US has passed 2,000 COVID-related deaths a day multiple times, rivaling the tolls seen in the early days of the pandemic.

US authorities warned of a surge in deaths looming after millions of people traveled across the country during Thanksgiving holidays last month, ignoring pleas to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

California, where about 33 million people came under lockdown again this week, saw more than 30,000 cases on Wednesday, the highest -hour count in a U.S. state, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

In a video message Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden warned that the country is “in a very dark winter.”

“Things may get worse before they get better,” he added, emphasizing that, although a vaccine is on the way, it will take some to distribute it across the country.

The vaccines committee of the nation’s agency for food and pharmaceutical safety (FDA) will meet Thursday to discuss whether to approve an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The vaccine has already been approved by the authorities of the United Kingdom and Canada.