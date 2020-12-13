U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by the end of first-quarter 2021

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump holds coronavirus response event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the chief U.S. adviser for efforts on COVID-19 vaccines said on Sunday.
“We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021,” U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday. He said the United States hope to immunize 40 million people this month and another 50 million to 80 million in January.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.