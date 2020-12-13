U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by the end of first-quarter 2021

“We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021,” U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday. He said the United States hope to immunize 40 million people this month and another 50 million to 80 million in January.

WASHINGTON () – The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the chief U.S. adviser for efforts on COVID-19 vaccines said on Sunday.

